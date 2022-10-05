Knights win homecoming after crazy turnaround

The Knights scored 24 unanswered points in the second half of Sept. 30’s homecoming game to erase a 10-point deficit and defeat the Minnetonka Skippers.
STMA’s defense kept the Knights in the game during the first half when things did not go smoothly on offense. The first drive for the Knights ended on an interception. The defense quickly got the ball back after a three-and-out, but neither team could score on the first few possessions.
The Skippers finally got on the board with a field goal to take a 3-0 lead. On their next possession, they scored a touchdown by converting a fourth down from the one-yard line. Minnetonka’s defense kept the Knights off the scoreboard for the entire first half, but the opening half was not the story of the game.
Whatever the coaches told the Knights at the break worked. STMA caught a lucky break on the opening kick of the second half when the Skippers tried a trick play; a reverse which went terribly wrong when the returner fumbled it, leading to a quick score for the Knights.
The Skippers got the ball on their next possession and began to grind out a drive, hoping to put the mistake behind them. STMA had other plans, and a fumble on a strip sack by Jackson Brutger, who had contributed to the first touchdown of the second half, also got returned for a score to make it 14-10. Suddenly, the Knights led 14-10 without their offense seeing the field.
STMA’s defense stopped the Skippers on the next drive and got the ball back for the offense. The Knights finally gave their defense a well-deserved break with a long drive which saw an offsides penalty extend it. The drive lasted into the fourth quarter, when Sam Anderson ran for a 17-yard touchdown, giving the Knights a 21-10 lead.
A three-and-out followed for the Knights defense, and they gave the ball back to the offense to kill some valuable time. STMA caught a break when an interception was reversed on a pass interference penalty. Finally, a short field goal made it 24-10.
One more turnover on downs capped an incredible turnaround for the Knights as they won their homecoming game by a final score of 24-10.
The Knights ran for a combined 117 yards and only passed for 51 but got valuable yards when they needed them.
Brutger had two sacks in the game. Josh Segler had 10 tackles.
Head coach Jared Essler said that the third quarter was huge.
“It was one of those games where a couple of big plays made the difference,” he said.
Brutger described how his strip sack unfolded.
“I got called on a blitz and they didn’t block me, and I got through, and he threw it backwards,” he said.
The Knights are on the road at Champlin Park Friday, Oct, 7.
