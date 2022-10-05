Knights win homecoming after crazy turnaround

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

The play that gave the Knights the lead for good: Jackson Brutger forces a fumble, and the Knights return it for a touchdown.

The Knights scored 24 unanswered points in the second half of Sept. 30’s homecoming game to erase a 10-point deficit and defeat the Minnetonka Skippers.

STMA’s defense kept the Knights in the game during the first half when things did not go smoothly on offense. The first drive for the Knights ended on an interception. The defense quickly got the ball back after a three-and-out, but neither team could score on the first few possessions.

