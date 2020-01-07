The Knights defeated Buffalo 9-4 for their first conference win, but they lost 6-0 to Blake to finish the week with a record of 4-6-2 on the season.
STMA did all of its damage in the first two periods against the Bison, scoring five times in the first period and four times in the second period.
The Knights got goals from Cody Kelly (Alec Waller), Zach Miller (Nick LaMere, Conner Couet), and Kelly again (Adam Flammang, Luc Laylin) to get out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Casy Laylin (Flammang) and JP Johnson (Kelly, LaMere) added goals after Buffalo scored.
Miller (Johnson, Tyler Beckstrom), Nick LaMere (Johnson, Miller) and Adam Flammang (C. Laylin, Waller) made it 8-1 in the second. Flammang (L. Laylin, C. Laylin) capped the scoring with his second of the period.
Aaron Loch finished with 21 saves.
BLAKE
The Knights played Blake earlier in their holiday tournament and lost, and the result was the same in the second matchup with the Bears.
A rough start did not get any better for the Knights as they fell behind 4-0 in the first period and never recovered.
The Knights were outshot 40-23 in the loss.
The Knights played Edina on Tuesday night. They play Wayzata on Thursday and travel to Bemidji on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.