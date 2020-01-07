STMAboyHockey.jpg

STMA’s Dylan Blount tries to get something going for his team. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The Knights defeated Buffalo 9-4 for their first conference win, but they lost 6-0 to Blake to finish the week with a record of 4-6-2 on the season.

STMA did all of its damage in the first two periods against the Bison, scoring five times in the first period and four times in the second period.

The Knights got goals from Cody Kelly (Alec Waller), Zach Miller (Nick LaMere, Conner Couet), and Kelly again (Adam Flammang, Luc Laylin) to get out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Casy Laylin (Flammang) and JP Johnson (Kelly, LaMere) added goals after Buffalo scored.

Miller (Johnson, Tyler Beckstrom), Nick LaMere (Johnson, Miller) and Adam Flammang (C. Laylin, Waller) made it 8-1 in the second. Flammang (L. Laylin, C. Laylin) capped the scoring with his second of the period.

Aaron Loch finished with 21 saves.

BLAKE

The Knights played Blake earlier in their holiday tournament and lost, and the result was the same in the second matchup with the Bears.

A rough start did not get any better for the Knights as they fell behind 4-0 in the first period and never recovered.

The Knights were outshot 40-23 in the loss.

The Knights played Edina on Tuesday night. They play Wayzata on Thursday and travel to Bemidji on Saturday.

