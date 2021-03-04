The Knights beat Buffalo 3-1 and scored an overtime win over Minnetonka to improve to 5-9 on the season.
STMA traveled to Buffalo and defeated the Bison by a score of 3-1 on Thursday night, Feb. 25.
Andrew Zattoni (Tyler Hansen, Alec Schee) scored to give the Knights a 1-0 lead in the first period. After the Bison tied the game in the second period, Karson Raymond (Hayden Huber, Tyler Jordan) gave the Knights a 2-1 lead.
Later in the second, Casy Laylin (Schee, Tyler Beckstrom) extended the lead to 3-1. It was up to the defense to hold things together in the third period, and they did to come away with the victory.
Austin Dietrich saved 29 shots in the win.
MINNETONKA
The Knights returned home for a Saturday night, Feb. 27, contest against Minnetonka and came back to beat the Skippers 3-2 in overtime as the state celebrated Hockey Day.
The first period started off badly for the Knights as they gave up two goals, but the team showed its resiliency by scoring twice in the second period to tie the game. Goals came from Casy Laylin (Max Miller) and Zach Miller (Laylin).
After an action-packed third period, the game was still tied and went to overtime. In the extra period, JP Johnson scored to give the Knights the victory by a final score of 3-2.
Head coach Jerr Johnson said that it was an exciting game, and he was proud of the way the team fought back and took the game to overtime.
“Any coach would say in overtime you’ve just got to throw it on the net,” he said.
Austin Dietrich saved 34 shots to bring home the win for the Knights, who also scored their second winning streak of the season.
The Knights play at Edina on Saturday, March 6, and host St. Cloud on Monday night, March 8.
