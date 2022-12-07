Knights welcome new coach, new era

The STMA boys’ hockey program starts a new era in 2022 with new head coach Jake Hindermann, who comes to the Knights after coaching at Mound Westonka for five years. Hindermann also coached the USPHL’s St. Croix Valley Magicians/River Falls Renegades, as well as youth hockey teams.
Hindermann has also served as a head coach in the Red and Black High School Prospects League for eight years.
As a new coach with a new staff, Hindermann’s main hope for the season is the growth of the team.
“We want to be playing our best hockey in February, so staying the course and respecting the process will be key for us as the season unfolds,” Hindermann said.
The team welcomes back senior leaders Karson Raymond, Tyler Jordan and Jacob Rokala.
“It is our hope over time players will emerge and take the necessary steps along the way to make us a balanced team,” Hindermann said. The coaching staff is trying to piece things together, as they did not have the summer together, which put them behind, Hindermann said.
Hindermann looked forward to the rivalry games with Buffalo as well as games against northern teams (Moorhead, Roseau, Bemidji, Brainerd).
The Knights opened the season Nov. 29 against Rogers and played Blake on Dec. 1.
Rogers
STMA opened the season with a tough matchup Tuesday against Rogers and fell by a final score of 6-2.
The Knights were ultimately hurt by allowing three goals in the first ten minutes of the game, including two within the first 50 seconds. Rogers added one goal in the second period and one in the third to make it 5-0.
STMA’s first goal of the season went to AJ Lester (Dylan Fischer, Blake Couet). After a sixth Royals goal, the Knights got one more from Jacob Rokala (Tyler Jordan).
Owen Westerman faced 49 shots in the loss and saved 43 of them.
Head coach Jake Hindermann said that they expected a big crowd.
“The kids are swimming a little bit when it comes to learning things, which is what we expected,” he said.
Blake
The Knights went on the road on Thursday night and had a much closer game with Blake, falling by a final score of 3-2.
For the first time on the young season, the Knights took the lead in the opening period on a goal by Leyton Punton (Tyler Jordan, Dylan Fischer).
After Blake tied the game, the Knights took it back on a power-play goal by Tyler Jordan (Jacob Rokala, Jackson Cross). After one period, the Knights held a 2-1 lead.
They would not score the rest of the game, however, and Blake scored twice in the second period and held on for victory.
