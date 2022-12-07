Knights welcome new coach, new era

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

The STMA boys hug after a late goal.

The STMA boys’ hockey program starts a new era in 2022 with new head coach Jake Hindermann, who comes to the Knights after coaching at Mound Westonka for five years. Hindermann also coached the USPHL’s St. Croix Valley Magicians/River Falls Renegades, as well as youth hockey teams.

Hindermann has also served as a head coach in the Red and Black High School Prospects League for eight years.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments