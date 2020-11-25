By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
The STMA Lady Knights volleyball team defeated Edina, lost to Minnetonka and defeated Andover in what ended up as the final week of play for fall sports in general in Minnesota.
STMA made quick work of Edina on Nov. 17, sweeping the Lady Hornets on the road. The first set saw the Lady Knights run away with a 25-4 score. The second set was much more competitive, but STMA still took a 25-19 win to take a 2-0 set lead.
In the third set, however, it was all Lady Knights once again as they took it by a score of 25-9 to earn the sweep.
Olivia Carel led with 10 kills.
MINNETONKA
After sweeping Edina, the Lady Knights were then swept by Minnetonka in a home match at STMA High School.
The first set was extremely close, but the Lady Skippers pulled it out by a score of 25-23. STMA tried to come back, but Minnetonka took the second set 25-19 to take a major advantage in the match.
The third set was close again, but Minnetonka took a 25-21 win in the set to win the match 3-0. The loss sent STMA’s record to 4-5 in the Lake Conference and 6-6 overall.
Emma VanHeel had 16 kills to lead the Lady Knights.
ANDOVER
For the first time all season, STMA played three matches in a week. This match was originally rescheduled from earlier in the season for the Lady Knights to face Edina again, but due to Covid-19 issues, STMA scrambled to find another opponent for the game.
They found Andover, put a plan together, and the two teams played Friday night. STMA came away with one final victory on the season, a 3-0 sweep like the rest of them.
STMA took the first set by the total of 25-16. The next set they won by a score of 25-13 to get the 2-0 lead. Andover kept the third set close early, but the Lady Knights pulled away late for the 25-15 win and a sweep to end the season.
Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that the one feeling she had was that she never had enough time.
“I will take what I have and I’ll be grateful for it,” she said. “It was great that we could make the memories that we did with the girls.”
The Lady Knights finished the season 7-6 overall, and 5-5 in the Lake Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.