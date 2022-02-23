The Knights basketball team scored an upset win over Eden Prairie Feb. 15 but lost against Buffalo on the road Feb. 18.
STMA built a double-digit lead in the first half against Eden Prairie, going into the break with a 35-23 lead. In several losses on the season, a first half lead has disappeared, but it did not happen on this night as the team did enough to stay ahead of the Eagles and claim the upset.
Late in the contest, the Eagles made a run at the lead, but STMA always seemed to get the points they needed, whether a big shot or big free throws.
The final score was 63-56.
The Knights got 21 points from Colton Demarais in the win. Carson Radke scored 12 points.
The win was STMA’s sixth of the season.
Buffalo
The Knights traveled to Buffalo for their second game of the season series and lost by a score of 63-56.
Like the Eden Prairie game, it was another close one. This time, however, the Knights were not able to get ahead and stay ahead. It was another game where they stuck around for the duration but could not get the string of stops they needed to turn the game in their favor.
Johnny Tennyson led the Knights with 19 points after struggling on senior night against the Eagles. Carson Radke had 12 points.
The Knights went on the road Tuesday, Feb. 22, against Hopkins (weather permitting). They travel to Minnetonka Friday, Feb. 25.
