By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
Wednesday, Nov. 11, was a battle of unbeatens at Eden Prairie High School as STMA took on top-ranked Eden Prairie in the final game of a shortened football regular season.
The Eagles struck very early as quarterback David Warren-Mitchell found Johnny Hartle for a 71-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the opening quarter.
The score did not phase the Knights as they went down the field and responded with a score of their own; a touchdown strike from Jack Drobinski to Jack Hulting to make it a 7-7 game. Each defense settled in for the second quarter and the game stayed tied until late in the first half.
With just a couple of minutes left until halftime, Drobinski took off and left the defense in the dust on a 57-yard touchdown scamper to give the Knights a 14-7 lead and a lot of momentum. Going into the half, STMA kept that lead in the monumental match up.
In the second half, the Knights looked to extend the lead to double digits, but a promising drive fell apart thanks to a false start and an interception on back-to-back plays, which put the Eagles deep into Knights territory.
STMA’s defense held the Eagles out of the end zone, but Eden Prairie got three points on a big field goal which cut the lead to 14-10. The Knights offense struggled to get much going in the third quarter in part due to an injury to star halfback David Collins, who did not see the field after the first quarter.
The defense continued to hold a 14-10 lead until the fourth quarter, when Javon Palmer-Pruitt ran for an eight-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 17-14 lead. The STMA offense went on a drive, but it stalled, and they turned it over on downs. The Eagles responded with another touchdown drive as Cade Kramer caught a 24-yard pass from Warren-Mitchell.
Trailing 24-14, the Knights once again drove down into scoring range, but the Eagles intercepted Drobinski for the second time, effectively ending STMA’s chances at a comeback. 24-14 was the final score.
Head coach Jared Essler said that he was really proud of the team for their play.
“I thought we were physically into it, I thought we were competitive,” he said.
Drobinski and Jarrett Bennett rushed for nearly 200 combined yards in Collins’ absence. STMA lost its first game of the year but still ended up as a high seed in the section tournament. The Knights played Eastview at home Tuesday night (after press deadline).
