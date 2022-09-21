Knights top Trojans 28-21 in home opener

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Jackson Brutger (54) celebrates with the defense after his interception in the Sept. 16 game against Wayzata.

The Knights football team came home to host the Wayzata Trojans and played the most complete game of the year in a 28-21 win Sept. 16.

Neither team could get much going in the first quarter, but a turnover forced by the Knights kept the Trojans off the scoreboard. STMA got another turnover in the second quarter to keep the game scoreless.

