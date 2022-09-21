Knights top Trojans 28-21 in home opener

The Knights football team came home to host the Wayzata Trojans and played the most complete game of the year in a 28-21 win Sept. 16.
Neither team could get much going in the first quarter, but a turnover forced by the Knights kept the Trojans off the scoreboard. STMA got another turnover in the second quarter to keep the game scoreless.
The Knights finally got the first points of the game on a short plunge by Conner Luongvan, but the two-point conversion was unsuccessful. The Trojans had a quick response after a long play got them deep into STMA territory. A short touchdown made it 7-6.
STMA got one more drive in the first half and they made the most of it, getting a touchdown on a deep shot from Colton Demarais to Brody Odland, who streaked to the endzone. This time, the Knights got the conversion to make it 14-7 as time expired on the first half.
After stopping the Trojans in the third quarter, the Knights went down on a long drive and Demarais ran for a two-yard score to make it a two-possession game late in the quarter. Leading 21-7 going into the fourth quarter, STMA got the ball back after another punt as the defense continued to play well.
The two teams traded possessions, and then sophomore Sam Anderson came into the game and got loose for a 90-yard touchdown run. Suddenly, the Knights led 28-7 early in the fourth quarter.
Wayzata spent the rest of the game trying to rally. The Trojans scored to make it 28-14, and then the Knights killed some time. The Trojans went 99 yards after a tremendous punt and made it a 28-21 game.
However, their onside kick failed, and the Knights hung on for their first win of the 2022 season.
Demarais threw for 151 yards. Anderson led with 120 rushing yards; most came on his difference-making touchdown run. Alex Swiatkiewicz had 69 receiving yards.
Zach Purcell had 11 tackles.
Head coach Jared Essler said that his team grew up a little in the win, especially quarterback Demarais.
“He really is a difference maker for us, so I’m really proud of Colton and his development,” he said.
Demarais said that the touchdown before the half changed the game.
“It was a complete momentum shift, I mean we’re down 7-6, everyone’s like whatever, you know? Then, boom, we hit ‘em hard,” he said.
The Knights go back on the road Friday, Sept. 23, as they travel to Blaine to take on the Bengals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.