The STMA boys’ hockey team struggled as they tied Moorhead 2-2 and lost 8-5 to Minnetonka.
Things started well against the Spuds as Adam Flammang (Luc Laylin) put one in the net to give the Knights an early lead. The lead carried into the second period where the Spuds tied the game at 1-1.
Early in the third, Cody Kelly scored a power play goal and the Knights kept pressing for another, but they could not add to the lead. In the final two minutes, the Spuds tied the game once more, sending it to overtime.
Both teams had their chances in the extra period, but nothing changed, and the game ended in a tie.
Head coach Jerr Johnson felt the team played well until the last few minutes but was still pleased with the effort and growth.
“We had some new guys in there, some sophomores that got a taste of playing one of the top end teams in our section,” he said.
Aaron Loch made 41 saves in the contest.
MINNETONKA
The next game did not go nearly as well for the Knights as they fell to Minnetonka 8-5.
Trailing 1-0 in the second period, Luc Laylin (Adam Flammang) tied the game with the first of six combined goals between the teams. The Skippers got a pair to go up 3-1, but JP Johnson (Blake Esterberg) and Laylin (C. Laylin) responded to tie the game 3-3. The Skippers added another goal to go up 4-3.
In the third, the game got away from the Knights as the Skippers scored three in a row. STMA got goals from Nick LaMere (Will Anderson) and Adam Flammang (Cody Kelly) to keep it close, but the final score was 8-5 after another Minnetonka goal.
The Knights play Blake in the first round of the Plymouth Ice Center Classic on Thursday. The tournament continues through the weekend.
