STMA Baseball pitched a no-hitter for the first time in years against Eden Prairie in a 6-0 win on May 10. The Knights also defeated Buffalo but lost to Hopkins and Stillwater.
The Knights completed a combined no-hitter in their victory over the Eagles. Hayden Frank nearly finished the game; only a pitch limit kept him from doing so. Bryce Purrier got the final out to preserve the game. It was the first no-hit game of any kind for the Knights since 2010.
Hunter Palmer had three hits in the game, but it was Jack Denne who started things right for the Knights with a two-run single in the first inning. STMA scored three more times in the second inning.
Head coach Paul Schumm said that Frank had some shoulder pain on Friday and Saturday and they were unsure if he could pitch.
“He played some catch and he said it felt fine, so I guess it did feel fine,” Schumm said.
HOPKINS
The Knights finally lost a Lake Conference game on May 12 after starting the season 8-0. They fell to Hopkins 6-4 after a tight battle.
Hopkins got out to a 2-0 lead before the Knights battled back to take a 3-2 lead in the fourth. They held the lead until the sixth when the Royals tied the score at 3-3. In the seventh inning, things fell apart for the Knights and they surrendered three runs.
Zach Romans pitched five innings and took the loss for the Knights.
BUFFALO
STMA played Buffalo for the second time and defeated the Bison 10-5 on May 14 behind a big fourth inning and three Bison errors.
The Bison took a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Knights quickly answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. They added two more runs in the third and then five runs in the fourth.
Matthew Maulik had three hits and drove in three runs for the Knights.
STILLWATER
The Knights finished the week with a non-conference game, losing 3-1 to Stillwater on May 15.
Max Sutter went six innings, giving up one earned run and three runs in total. STMA’s loss dropped their record to 12-3 on the season.
The Knights played Edina on Wednesday, and they play Chaska in another non-conference match up on Friday, May 21.
