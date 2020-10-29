Knights switch opponents after COVID-19 scare, beat Champlin Park at home

By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
The St. Michael-Albertville Knights football team had one of its most unique and challenging weeks on record but came through with a big win over Champlin Park by a score of 31-13.
Of course, the Rebels were not the original week 3 opponent for the Knights. Champlin Park was set to host Anoka for homecoming and STMA was supposed to play at Edina on Oct. 23. The coronavirus pandemic reared its ugly head and got the games canceled.
With few options, the Rebels reached out to the Knights and two top-five Class 6A teams clashed at STMA High School at 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
Champlin Park scored early in the first quarter as Cade Fitzgerald hit Evan Hammonds for a 29-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead. Later in the opening quarter, the Knights scored on a 16-yard run by David Collins to tie it at 7-7.
The only score of the second quarter was a touchdown run by Fitzgerald, and the score stood at 13-7 at the half. After regrouping during the break, the Knights came out and scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter.
Riley Purcell started the second half scoring with a field goal to make it a 13-10 game. The momentum began to shift as the third quarter wore on. STMA got the ball at Champlin Park’s 30-yard line after a short punt. Then, Jack Drobinski threw deep to Jack Hulting who made a magnificent catch to give the Knights a 17-13 lead.
On the next possession, the Knights recovered a fumble deep in Rebels territory. Just a short time later, Collins scored to make it 24-13.
In the fourth quarter, the STMA defense continued to give the Rebels fits. The Knights got the ball back and Collins ran for his third touchdown to make the final score 31-13. The final count in the second half was 24 unanswered points
With the victory, the Knights improved to 3-0 on the season. Collins ran for 154 yards in the win.
Head coach Jared Essler said that there was really no way to prepare for the game with canclled practices and a changing of opponents.
“We didn’t get too cute, we tried to run stuff we’ve been running for a few months now, or for years,” Essler said. “We tried to be just who we are.”
The Knights play Prior Lake on Friday night unless COVID-19 says otherwise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.