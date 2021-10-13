Knights sweep three opponents, improve to 15-5

The STMA volleyball team continued a hot streak with three straight sweeps over Waconia, Monticello and Minnetonka.
The Lady Knights traveled to Waconia on Oct. 4 and got a 3-0 sweep over the home team.
STMA took the first two sets by identical scores of 25-21 before winning the third set 25-16 to take the match in quick fashion. The team set the tone for the rest of the week with the win.
MONTICELLO
STMA returned home on Oct. 5 to face a former conference foe in Monticello. The team again swept its opponent.
For the second match in a row, the Lady Knights won the first and second sets by identical scores (25-17, 25-17). In the third set, Monticello fought back but fell 26-24 to end the evening as another in which STMA did not give up a set.
MINNETONKA
The Lady Knights concluded the week with yet another sweep over Minnetonka on Oct. 7.
STMA got off to a fast start with a convincing 25-12 win in the opening set. The team got out to a 7-0 start in the second set, but Minnetonka closed the gap and threatened to take it. The Lady Knights responded and won the set 25-19.
Minnetonka got as close as 14-12 in the third set, but STMA managed to gain separation and take the set 25-20 to gain the sweep and end the week without conceding a single set in any of its three matches.
Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that the team was glad to finish the regular season home schedule on a strong note. It was also a cancer fundraiser night.
“It was a special night tonight and the girls played really well and consistent.”
The Lady Knights played at Centennial on Tuesday night. STMA plays Edina on the road Thursday night, Oct. 14, and hosts St. Louis Park on Friday, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m. as part of the STMA Invitational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.