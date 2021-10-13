Knights sweep three opponents, improve to 15-5

Mya Krystosek (7) spikes the ball on Minnetonka. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The STMA volleyball team continued a hot streak with three straight sweeps over Waconia, Monticello and Minnetonka.

The Lady Knights traveled to Waconia on Oct. 4 and got a 3-0 sweep over the home team.

STMA took the first two sets by identical scores of 25-21 before winning the third set 25-16 to take the match in quick fashion. The team set the tone for the rest of the week with the win.

MONTICELLO

STMA returned home on Oct. 5 to face a former conference foe in Monticello. The team again swept its opponent.

For the second match in a row, the Lady Knights won the first and second sets by identical scores (25-17, 25-17). In the third set, Monticello fought back but fell 26-24 to end the evening as another in which STMA did not give up a set.

MINNETONKA

The Lady Knights concluded the week with yet another sweep over Minnetonka on Oct. 7.

STMA got off to a fast start with a convincing 25-12 win in the opening set. The team got out to a 7-0 start in the second set, but Minnetonka closed the gap and threatened to take it. The Lady Knights responded and won the set 25-19.

Minnetonka got as close as 14-12 in the third set, but STMA managed to gain separation and take the set 25-20 to gain the sweep and end the week without conceding a single set in any of its three matches.

Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that the team was glad to finish the regular season home schedule on a strong note. It was also a cancer fundraiser night.

“It was a special night tonight and the girls played really well and consistent.”

The Lady Knights played at Centennial on Tuesday night. STMA plays Edina on the road Thursday night, Oct. 14, and hosts St. Louis Park on Friday, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m. as part of the STMA Invitational.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments