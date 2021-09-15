By Jake Schroer

The Knights struggled through the first two-and-a-half quarters of Friday’s game, Sept. 10, against the Centennial Cougars, but found momentum in the third quarter and rallied for a big victory in district play.

The first half of the game did not go as planned for the Knights. In fact, the first quarter began badly. A pick-six within the first 12 seconds of the game had Centennial take a 6-0 lead.

Later in the opening quarter, the Cougars kicked a field goal to make the score 9-0. STMA’s offense could not get going against Centennial’s defense in the opening half, and the nine-point deficit carried into halftime.

After a defensive stop to start the second half, the Knights got the ball back and drove toward a score, until a fumble on the goal line was scooped up and returned the other way for another Centennial touchdown, pushing the opposition’s lead to 16-0.

On their next drive, the Knights finally put some points on the board with a Riley Purcell touchdown grab of 32 yards to make it a 16-6 game. After another stop, Owen Neros connected with Purcell again, this time for a 43-yard touchdown and the comeback was on.

The Knights defense continued to slow Centennial, getting another stop in the fourth quarter. Later in the fourth, Max Keefer plunged in from the one-yard line to give the Knights a 19-16 lead. The PAT was no good, as the Knights again had some issues with the kicking game.

On the next Centennial drive, Logan Jans got his first varsity interception to give the ball back to the offense. After killing most of the rest of the fourth quarter clock, STMA punted the ball back to the Cougars for one last chance.

Bo Bitzer put an end to the contest with an interception and the Knights beat Centennial 19-16 to go to 2-0 on the season.

Head coach Jared Essler said that the game was quite a rollercoaster and the team just needed to keep playing hard.

“I told them to hang in there because I had made a few bad coaching calls,” he said. “Basically the ‘long game, plenty of time’ speech.”

Neros threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns, also tossing two interceptions. Jarrett Bennett (77 yards), Max Keefer (65) and Conner Luongvan (50) combined for most of STMA’s 188 yards on the ground. Purcell had 88 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Knights travel to Wayzata on Friday night, Sept. 17, for a big showdown in week 3.

