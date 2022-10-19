Knights suffer shutout at hands of Crimson

The Knights football team suffered its first home loss Oct. 14 since 2019 and its first shutout loss since the same year as Maple Grove came to STMA and left with a 30-0 victory.
STMA had less than 200 yards of total offense in the game, as Maple Grove’s defense stifled the home team all night.
The Crimson scored a field goal in the opening quarter, and that was as close as the Knights got. Jacob Kilzer only threw for 66 yards, but he did his damage on the ground, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter.
A field goal before halftime gave the Crimson a 20-0 lead at the break. STMA had a long drive at the beginning of the third quarter, but the Knights turned it over on downs, burning over half of the quarter in the process.
The Crimson went back to work, driving down for another field goal to make the score 23-0 in the fourth quarter. The Knights had no choice but to go for it on fourth down on the next drive, and they were turned away again. Maple Grove scored its final touchdown of the game on another run by Kilzer.
Kilzer ran for 224 yards while the Knights ran for just 60 combined yards. Colton Demarais threw for just 58 yards in the loss. Jackson Powers had two interceptions for the Crimson.
Head coach Jared Essler said that the team made some mistakes that cost them.
“Part of it is their team speed and athleticism showed up, and they made some big plays, but part of it is we’ve got to tackle better and take better angles,” he said.
The loss ended STMA’s two-game winning streak and left the Knights with a 3-4 record overall on the season. The Knights played Wednesday, Oct. 19, (after press deadline) against East Ridge to end the regular season.
