Knights suffer shutout at hands of Crimson

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Jackson Brutger (54) brings down a Maple Grove player.

The Knights football team suffered its first home loss Oct. 14 since 2019 and its first shutout loss since the same year as Maple Grove came to STMA and left with a 30-0 victory.

STMA had less than 200 yards of total offense in the game, as Maple Grove’s defense stifled the home team all night.

