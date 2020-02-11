The Knights boys’ basketball team saw its losing streak extend to nine games as they fell to Buffalo, Minnetonka and Maple Grove. Two of those losses came in Lake Conference play as the team still seeks its first win in the new conference.
STMA fell to Buffalo on Tuesday night. The first half went well enough as the Knights took a 32-28 lead into the break, but things fell apart in the second half. The Bison outscored the Knights 58-35 in the latter portion of the game as Buffalo’s fans reminded STMA that the result was “just like football.”
Evan Wieker scored most of his points in the opening half, which kept the Knights ahead. He finished with 30 in the loss. Kale Hoselton was next in line with 13 points, and Nick Olson scored 11.
MINNETONKA
The Knights came close to finally winning a conference game on Friday, only to fall to the Minnetonka Skippers.
The first half ended up being dead even, with the teams tied 21-21 late in the half and 25-25 at the break itself as Evan Wieker hit a buzzer beater.
In the second half, neither team could pull away in the early going. Minnetonka took a 42-38 lead at one point, only for the Knights to pull ahead by two points at 47-45 with just a few minutes left in the game.
The Skippers closed the game by outscoring the Knights 10-2 over the final minutes, winning by a final score of 55-49 to deal STMA its seventh conference loss.
Kale Hoselton led the Knights with 14 points. Nick Olson scored 11.
MAPLE GROVE
The Knights ended the week with a loss outside of the Lake Conference against Maple Grove on Saturday, falling by a final score of 76-67.
It was yet another game where STMA led at the end of the first half but could not finish the game. The Knights lost their ninth consecutive; a streak dating back to early January.
Kale Hoselton led with 21 points. Evan Wieker scored 12, and Johnny Tennyson scored 11.
The Knights played Wayzata on Monday. They played at Edina on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.