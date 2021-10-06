The Knights soccer team lost three out of four games in a busy week to fall to 6-7 on the season with two games to go.
STMA made up its season-opening cancelled game against Hopkins on Sept. 27. The Knights lost a close one to the Royals by a score of 2-1. STMA’s lone goal came from Carter Miller.
EDEN PRAIRIE
The next game for the Knights came on Sept. 28 against Eden Prairie. The Knights fell behind and never got back into the game, surrendering four goals in the first half and three more in the second half to lose in blowout fashion, 7-0 to the Eagles.
BUFFALO
After dropping two games in a row, the Knights blasted the Buffalo Bison by a score of 8-0 at home on Sept. 30. The boys served as the second game of a doubleheader.
STMA got started rather quickly as Miller scored a pair of goals in the first fifteen minutes of the contest. The Knights kept scoring, amassing seven goals before the first half came to a close.
Aside from Miller, the Knights got two goals from Giovanni Grassivaro and one goal each from Dylan Maulik, Dylan Anderson, Dylan Ortiz, and Kaz Beaudry.
In the second half, the Knights played hard, but refrained from running up the score on their opponent. They won by a final score of 8-0, sweeping Buffalo in the season series.
Head coach Tomas Rodriguez said that the team got some players back from injuries, which helped the offense.
“It was like (having) our old team back, and right on time because this is the last couple weeks of play,” he said.
EDINA
The Knights concluded a long week with a trip on Oct. 2 to Edina, a team they tied 0-0 at home earlier in the season.
On this day, the Hornets managed to score a pair of goals and keep STMA off the scoreboard. The Knights suffered their third loss in four games, falling under 500.
STMA hosts Minnetonka in the final home game of the regular season on Thursday night, Oct. 7. They travel to Elk River on Saturday, Oct. 9, for the final game of the regular season.
