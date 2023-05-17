Knights steamroll Crocs, stop two-game skid

STMA’s Piper Peterson (#8 white) runs with the ball during a free position. Peterson finished with a game-high six goals and eight points during a 23-3 win over Osseo/Park Center, Wednesday, May 10, at STMA High School.
The STMA girls’ lacrosse team got back over .500 after back-to-back wins against Osseo/Park Center on Wednesday, May 10, and Hopkins on Thursday, May 11. They beat the Crocs 23-3 handily and edged out a close 8-7 over the Royals the next day.
After Osseo/Park Center owned the majority of possession for the first five minutes of play, possession swung heavily in favor of St. Michael-Albertville the rest of the way and it showed up in the box score. The Knights dominated on faceoffs which was a big key to their victory.
It was a bounceback game for St. Michael-Albertville after a tough 11-10 loss to Moorhead just the night before. “(We showed) a lot of intensity right off the bat after a hard loss last night,” said Coach Sidney Schreiner. “(We) lost right at the end there and it went really well (tonight). The players played as a team and (we) collectively came together and had a nice win.”
Schreiner was happy to get a complete effort from all 12 girls on the field. The effort on the draw was excellent against the Crocs and that was the driving force behind their heavy possession advantage.
STMA actually went a man down for two minutes just over three minutes into the game and after giving up a goal to Lauren Rainerson on a free position the Knights took matters into their own hands. 38 seconds after going down 0-1, Piper Peterson scored her first of six goals on the day for the equalizer. Peterson also scored from a free position.
Eleven seconds after tying the game, Drew Bushard was called for slashing and the Knights spent nearly two full minutes down two runners. It didn’t bother the Knights, being down two men. At 5:41 Danika Weiland broke free and beat OPC goalie Chloe Lamothe to take a 2-1 lead.
Just 21 seconds later Peterson scored her second goal of the game as the cracks started to form in the Crocs’ defense. Molly Ruhland, who finished with five goals, scored her first to give the Knights their fourth goal down a man and a 4-1 lead with 18:48 remaining in the first half.
The score was broken open after that and by halftime, the scoreboard read 12-1 after the Knights scored the last 12 goals of the half.
It was the offensive performance STMA had been waiting for all season. They scored a season-high 23 goals, nearly doubling their previous season high of 13 in a 13-7 win over St. Louis Park back in April.
Peterson finished with 6 goals and 2 assists for an 8-point game. Ruhland finished with 5 goals and 2 assists and Weiland finished with 2 goals and 5 assists to lead STMA. Goaltender Katarina Rice had 8 saves on 11 shots on goal.
The next day they traveled to Hopkins High School for an away game. The Knights ruled the Royals in enemy territory and walked away winners. It wasn’t quite the same scoring outburst from the previous game but a win is a win nonetheless. They got goals from the usual suspects. Ruhland scored another 4 goals, Peterson had 2 goals and Bushard chipped in 2 goals as well. Rice had another 8 save game in the crease.
On Thursday STMA is scheduled to face off against Eden Prairie at 7:30 p.m. at Eden Prairie High School. On Saturday the Knights host Rochester Mayo at 1:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, May 23, they got another home game against Sartell/Sauk Rapids at 6:30 p.m.
