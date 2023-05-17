Knights steamroll Crocs, stop two-game skid
STMA’s Piper Peterson (#8 white) runs with the ball during a free position. Peterson finished with a game-high six goals and eight points during a 23-3 win over Osseo/Park Center, Wednesday, May 10, at STMA High School.

The STMA girls’ lacrosse team got back over .500 after back-to-back wins against Osseo/Park Center on Wednesday, May 10, and Hopkins on Thursday, May 11. They beat the Crocs 23-3 handily and edged out a close 8-7 over the Royals the next day.

After Osseo/Park Center owned the majority of possession for the first five minutes of play, possession swung heavily in favor of St. Michael-Albertville the rest of the way and it showed up in the box score. The Knights dominated on faceoffs which was a big key to their victory.

