STMA boys’ hockey began its season with a 5-0 win over Blake Tuesday, Nov. 30 and a 7-4 win over Sartell-St. Stephen Thursday, Dec. 2.
The first goal of the season on Tuesday came 11 minutes into the game from Karson Raymond (Tyler Jordan, Jacob Rokala). After one period, the score was 1-0 in favor of the Knights.
STMA also scored the only goal of the second period, coming from Tyler Hansen (Raymond, Brayden Mogard).
Leading 2-0 in the third period, STMA added three more goals to the total. Reme Lobitz scored to make it 3-0 early in the period. Later, Max Miller (Raymond, Hansen) scored on the power play and Caleb Waller (Brady Johnson, Lobitz) added one more goal before the game’s end.
Austin Dietrich made 34 saves in the shutout win.
SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN
The STMA offense continued scoring at a high rate in a 7-4 win over Sartell-St. Stephen Thursday night.
Trailing 1-0 in the first period, the Knights got the tying goal from JP Johnson (Waller). STMA took the lead before the period ended as Miller scored (Jordan).
STMA got goals from Raymond (Gavin Robeck, Jordan) and Johnson (Brett Roos, Miller) to go up 4-1 before surrendering two goals.
Raymond (Jordan) scored to make it 5-3 later in the period. Brady Johnson (Tyler Hansen, Waller) and Tyler Jordan (Robeck, Raymond) added to the lead.
The final score was 7-4 as the Knights improved to 2-0 on the season.
Head coach Jerr Johnson said that the team fed off the energy of the crowd.
“It’s an awesome crowd right now, but they only keep coming back if you’re successful and can put on a good show and we did that,” he said.
The Knights played at Elk River/Zimmerman Tuesday, Dec. 7, after press deadline. They host Bemidji Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.
