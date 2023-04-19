The Knights baseball team lost a pair of conference games to open the season, falling to Wayzata on April 12 and Minnetonka on April 14.

In Wednesday’s season opening game, the Knights recorded just one hit as they fell to the Trojans by a score of 5-0.

