STMAboySoccer9-1.jpg

(PHOTO BY Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Jarod Timlin dribbles the ball with an Elk in hot pursuit.

The Knights boys’ soccer team defeated Elk River on opening nigh Aug. 25, but lost to Eagan over the weekend, going 1-1 in the first two games of the new season.

STMA got four goals in the first half of its opening game against the Elks on Thursday night. The Knights launched 24 shots on goal over the course of the game.

