(PHOTO BY Jake Schroer)
STMA’s Jarod Timlin dribbles the ball with an Elk in hot pursuit.
The Knights boys’ soccer team defeated Elk River on opening nigh Aug. 25, but lost to Eagan over the weekend, going 1-1 in the first two games of the new season.
STMA got four goals in the first half of its opening game against the Elks on Thursday night. The Knights launched 24 shots on goal over the course of the game.
The team added one final goal in the second half to bring the total to 5-0, getting the victory on opening night.
Alex Hernandez, Maverick Kneefe, Carter Miller, Jarod Timlin, and Taylan Siens all scored in the opener for the Knights as they pulled away from the Elks early and kept them off the scoreboard.
Riley Roberts needed to make just three saves in the contest to get the shutout win.
Head coach Tomas Rodriguez said that it was great to see a young group come together in the first game of the new season.
“It looks like they’re going to be a threat, so hopefully we keep this rolling,” he said.
Eagan
The Knights welcomed Eagan on Saturday. This time, STMA fell by a score of 3-1 to lose their first game of the season.
Jarod Timlin scored the lone goal of the game for the Knights, who fell to 1-1 on the season despite 15 shots on goal.
The Knights hosted Wayzata Aug. 30. They travel to Hopkins Thursday, Sept. 1, for their first road game of the season.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
