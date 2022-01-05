The Knights boys’ basketball team defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice and lost to Stillwater in the Granite City Classic over the holiday week.

STMA defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice by a score of 51-40. They fell to Stillwater by a score of 79-74.

The Knights ended the week with a record of 2-6.

STMA played at Blaine on Tuesday night.

