The Knights boys’ basketball team defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice and lost to Stillwater in the Granite City Classic over the holiday week.
STMA defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice by a score of 51-40. They fell to Stillwater by a score of 79-74.
The Knights ended the week with a record of 2-6.
STMA played at Blaine on Tuesday night.
