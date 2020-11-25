By Jake Schroer
STMA blew out Eastview on Nov. 17 and then finished the season falling to Lakeview South in what ended up as the season’s final game thanks to a new virus-related shutdown.
The Knights received one of the top seeds for the Class 6A playoffs and welcomed Eastview to STMA High School on Tuesday night for the first round of the playoffs, blowing out the visitors by a score of 40-0.
It was a quick start for the home team as the Knights scored four touchdowns before the end of the opening quarter. On STMA’s first drive, Max Keefer broke loose for a 64-yard touchdown run. After quickly getting the ball back on a fumble, David Collins scored a short touchdown.
Leading 14-0, the Knights got the ball back and Jack Drobinski scored a 50-yard touchdown on a run. The extra point failed, but it would not matter on this night. One of the big stars of the night was Opie Johnson, who scored his first touchdown of the evening to make it a 27-0 game late in the first quarter.
The STMA junior varsity players got some playing time in this game and made the most of it. Johnson scored his second touchdown on a 42-yard run early in the second quarter to make the score 34-0, which remained the score at the half.
In the second half, Riley Purcell caught a touchdown from Robert Peiler to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter, and the Knights claimed the shutout win.
Several different Knights contributed to the game, with Carter Bolduc and Harley Bauer handling several of the second half rushing plays.
Head coach Jared Essler said his JV players made some solid plays.
“It was good to see them get under the lights because that’s the future,” Essler said.
The Knights moved on to the second, and last, round of the playoffs.
LAKEVILLE SOUTH
The Knights had to scramble to find a playoff opponent after Minnetonka had to cancel the rest of its season. They found fellow top seed Lakeville South and traveled there for one final game.
The game had a championship feeling to it as the teams battled to a low-scoring final. Jack Drobinski ran for a 10-yard score just over halfway through the first quarter, and the Knights led by that same score throughout the first half.
STMA scored again in the third quarter on a goal line plunge by Max Keefer, but a two-point conversion try failed, leaving the score at 13-0.
In the fourth quarter, Lakeville South finally broke through with a touchdown by Reid Patterson. STMA nearly held on for the victory, but Josh Jacobson scored with just 21 seconds left in the game to give Lakeville South a 14-13 lead.
STMA had one more chance and got a chance at a field goal, but the kick was no good and the final score was 14-13. David Collins rushed for 137 yards and had one reception for 27 yards in his final game as a Knight.
The Knights ended the short season 6-2.
