STMA lost a close game to Minnetonka on Oct. 7 before beating Elk River on Oct. 9 on the final day of the regular season to close with a record of 7-8-1.
The Knights played well against Minnetonka on Oct. 7, but the Skippers would not be denied; the victory won them the Lake Conference title over Wayzata.
Jack Olson and Alex Gonikman tallied goals for the Skippers, who played excellent defense to keep the Knights off the scoreboard. Evan Sherk was kept busy as he saved 14 of 16 shots on net to help the Knights stay in the game.
STMA had seven shots on net but could not make any of them count. They fell to 6-8-1 with the loss, their sixth in the past seven games.
Head coach Tomas Rodriguez said that the team still has things to work on, but they kept the margin low.
“We always look to play better teams and this is one of them,” he said.
ELK RIVER
The Knights traveled to Elk River for an early afternoon section game with the Elks on Oct. 9. STMA got a much-needed win on the road to close out the regular season as they defeated the Elks 4-0.
STMA peppered the Elk River net with 20 shots on goal, closing on four of those opportunities. The Knights got goals from Dylan Maulik, Anthony Nunez, Maverick Kneefe, and Carter Miller in the win.
With the victory, the Knights finished the regular season 7-8-1, good for a fifth-place finish in the Lake Conference.
The section seedings were not yet announced when this story went to print.
