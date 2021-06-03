STMA Baseball finished the regular season with a record of 15-4 after losing to Wayzata May 24 night and beating Elk River on May 26.
The Knights struggled to find much offense in Monday’s loss to Wayzata, scoring just one run on four hits. Charlie Jerpseth drove in that single run for the Knights in the seventh inning on a home run.
Hayden Frank took the loss.
ELK RIVER
The Knights defeated Elk River in a major section match up on May 26 afternoon.
STMA scored first on an error in the first inning. The Knights added two runs in the third inning to make it a 3-0 game.
Trouble struck in the fifth inning when the Elks scored three times to tie the game on a pair of errors by the Knights. However, the response came quickly as the Knights scored twice to take the lead for good.
Max Sutter settled down after the fifth inning and pitched all seven to earn the win, striking out eight batters.
Head coach Paul Schumm said it was nice to get the win because the team had not been playing its best baseball lately.
“To have our pitcher pick us up and then have the seniors come up in the clutch and get the hits when we needed them, that’s good to see,” Schumm said.
The Knights play the winner of Elk River and Moorhead on Thursday, June 3, night after earning a first-round bye in the section playoffs as the top seed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.