The Knights hockey team fell to Buffalo in overtime Feb. 3, then came back and beat Mahtomedi Feb. 5 to end a four-game losing streak.
STMA and Buffalo played in a typically close game on Thursday at the Buffalo Civic Center. The first period saw the two teams skate evenly until Caleb Waller (Brady Johnson) broke the scoreless tie about 12 minutes into the game.
The Knights held the lead until early in the second period when the Bison responded, tying the game at 1-1. Another goal from Buffalo came in the final seconds of the period, putting the Knights down 2-1.
The third period saw Buffalo hang on to the lead for quite a while. STMA finally tied the game in an unlikely spot; with under three minutes remaining in regulation, Tyler Jordan (Karson Raymond) scored shorthanded to make it 2-2.
The score carried into overtime, where the Bison scored to take the game, and possibly the #4 seed, from the Knights by a final score of 3-2.
Austin Dietrich made 28 saves in the loss for STMA.
Mahtomedi
The Knights traveled to Mahtomedi for a late-season non-conference game against the Zephyrs, and came away with a 3-2 victory on Saturday, ending a losing streak in the process.
STMA jumped on the Zephyrs out of the gate, scoring twice in the first period on 21 shots. Jordan scored both goals and got assists from Raymond on both as well. Later in the period, the Zephyrs got on the board, cutting the lead in half.
The rest of the scoring came in the second period. After giving up another goal to tie the game at 2-2, the Knights reclaimed the lead for good thanks to Jordan, who completed the hat trick.
Dietrich made 22 saves in the victory for the Knights, who sat at 7-13 following the win.
The Knights hosted Osseo on Tuesday in another non-conference tilt. They get back to conference play with a trip to Eden Prairie Thursday. Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.
