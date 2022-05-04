Knights split; beat Chaska, fall to Buffalo

The Knights baseball team split its games as the team lost to Buffalo but rebounded to beat Chaska.
A disastrous sixth inning doomed the Knights April 27 as they fell to Buffalo by a score of 8-5.
The two teams battled in the early innings, each scoring a pair of runs. The Knights took a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning and appeared to go ahead for good, but the Bison had other plans. Logan LaPlante tied the game with a two-run single, and some more mistakes led to a bigger deficit.
The Bison took the lead 5-4 and then scored three more runs to lead 8-4 heading to the bottom of the sixth inning. The Knights got one run back, but that’s all they got as the Bison won the game after the turnaround.
Head coach Paul Schumm said he knew something was off from the beginning.
“You tell the attitude was we were not mentally prepared to play today,” he said.
Chaska
The Knights bounced back with a 6-0 blanking of Chaska Thursday, April 28.
STMA scored runs in the first four innings to grab a 5-0 lead, giving plenty of support to starting pitcher Owen Neros, who went nearly six innings and shut down the opposition. Chaska managed just four hits and committed three errors in the contest.
Reid Barnard drove in a pair of runs for the Knights. Kaden Amundson drew a pair of walks.
The Knights played Edina Monday, May 2, and hosted Moorhead Tuesday, May 3. They play Wayzata Friday, May 6, at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.