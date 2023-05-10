STMA softball opened their season with a 2-0 loss to Wayzata on Thursday, April 18, but they left that loss in the rearview and haven’t looked back. Since then they’ve won 11 in a row and have a two-game lead over Hopkins for the Lake conference title.
It’s been a complete team effort as the Knights have outscored their opponents a combined 95-31 since being shutout opening day and are 6-for-6 in save opportunities.
They haven’t had many close calls since the start of the winning streak but Minnetonka put some pressure on the Knights during a home game on Wednesday, May 3.
Kendra Behrens was the starting pitcher for the Knights against the Skippers and got herself in a bit of a jam with two outs in the first inning but got out of it with a routine fly ball to the outfield.
STMA got a few runners on base in the bottom of the opening frame but could not capitalize. Behrens went one-two-three in the top of the second and then the offense went to work.
The Knights started the inning with three straight hits including an RBI double from Erin Hartnett that got the scoring started. Taylor Tschida also had an RBI single as STMA took a 2-0 lead into the third, and chased the Skippers’ starter out of the game.
Minnetonka tied the game in the top of the fifth despite an excellent defensive effort from right fielder Camryn Dubel, who made a diving catch for the second out of the inning after back-to-back one-out singles. But an RBI double from Kennedy Hedrick tied the game at 2 before a strikeout ended the inning.
Some timely hitting in the bottom of the sixth saw the Knights retake the lead and they didn’t give it back. Dubel led off the inning with her second hit of the game and scored on Kylie Gaston’s RBI single. Tschida drove in her second run of the game with two outs and the Knights took a 4-2 lead into the seventh.
Ella Luoto took over pitching duties during the top of the sixth and earned the win after pitching two shutout innings to end the game for STMA’s 10th straight win.
Timely hitting and defense was the catalyst behind their win according to Head Coach Becky Sande, “their pitchers looked good and we just happened to make an adjustment off the first pitcher and the second one gave us a bit of trouble but we had some clutch moments at the end to put us ahead,” said Sande. “Our pitching and defense were strong and kept us in it.”
On Friday, May 5, the Knights traveled to Buffalo where they won 8-4 to get to 11-1 and a Lake conference-leading 7-1 record.
The top two teams in the conference, STMA and Hopkins, played each other Monday night for the first time after their first game was postponed back in April.
On Tuesday night, the Knights had a road game in Anoka and Wednesday afternoon they hosted Eden Prairie.
St. Michael-Albertville plays three straight road games starting on Friday before finishing the regular season with a home game against Maple Grove on Thursday, May 18, at 4:30 p.m.
