STMA softball opened their season with a 2-0 loss to Wayzata on Thursday, April 18, but they left that loss in the rearview and haven’t looked back. Since then they’ve won 11 in a row and have a two-game lead over Hopkins for the Lake conference title.

It’s been a complete team effort as the Knights have outscored their opponents a combined 95-31 since being shutout opening day and are 6-for-6 in save opportunities.

