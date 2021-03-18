The Knights hockey team ended up on the right end of one shutout against Brainerd on March 8 and on the wrong end of another shutout at the hands of Moorhead on March 11 to end the regular season. The game against Brainerd was a replacement game due to the ongoing pandemic affecting St. Cloud Tech/Apollo.
STMA routed the Brainerd Warriors 7-0 on March 8. Just 12 seconds into the game, Zach Miller (Casy Laylin, JP Johnson) gave the Knights a 1-0 lead. Casy Laylin (Miller, Johnson) made it 2-0 late in the first period. Laylin (Miller, Johnson) scored later still in the period to make the score 3-0.
The dominance continued in the second period as the Knights added three more goals. Alec Waller (Tyler Hansen, Tyler Jordan) scored on the power play to extend the lead to four goals. Joey Driver (Jacob Rokala, Andrew Zattoni) added a goal and JP Johnson (Laylin) scored a shorthanded goal to make it a 6-0 game.
Head coach Jerr Johnson said that things change during a season like this one and it happened to work out that Brainerd had an open date.
“It was good to get back at it and have success and for us to make sure that we played all three periods,” he said.
Johnson (Laylin, Miller) tallied one final goal in the third period to make the final score 7-0. Austin Dietrich made 12 saves to get the shutout win.
MOORHEAD
The Knights struggled in the last game of the regular season, falling to Moorhead by a final score of 3-0 on March 11.
The Spuds scored one goal in every period, with three different goal scorers. The Knights outshot them 26-18 but could not put one in the back of the net.
The Knights turned around and hosted Brainerd in the first round of the section tournament on Wednesday, March 17, after press deadline.
