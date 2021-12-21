Knights score first win over Burnsville

The 2021-22 season did not begin the way STMA basketball head coach Derek Johnson envisioned. STMA dropped its first three games, but the fourth time was the charm as the Knights defeated Burnsville Dec. 16.
The game was a close one in the first half, but the Knights maintained the advantage throughout the opening minutes and held tight to a 42-34 lead at the break.
In the second half, the Knights pulled away gradually, eventually winning the game by a final score of 90-63 to claim their first victory of the season.
Johnny Tennyson led the team with 29 points. Hudson Hochstedler, a freshman, scored 20 points in the contest. Riley Purcell scored 19 and Landon Riebel scored 14.
Johnson said that the boys worked their tails off for that first win.
“We walked in tonight, and it was a better basketball team, and it certainly showed,” he said. “We got contributions from everybody.”
LAKEVILLE SOUTH
The STMA basketball team matched up against Lakeville South Dec. 18 in a thrilling game where the Knights came up just short, falling 72-71 in overtime.
Things did not look good earlier in the game when Lakeville South grabbed a double-digit lead in the first half. The home team led by 14 points at halftime.
The Knights played far better in the second half and outscored Lakeville South by a margin of 43-29 to end the second half tied 66-66.
Overtime was extremely close, and Lakeville South managed to slip away with the victory in the end by a single point.
The Knights fell to 1-4 on the young season. STMA played just one game Christmas week on the road against Monticello.
