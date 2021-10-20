For three quarters, the STMA Knights football team kept up with the Maple Grove Crimson and threatened an upset, even leading in the opening quarter Oct. 15.
Maple Grove scored a touchdown midway through the opening quarter on the first of four scores by Derrick Jameson on the ground. After the PAT failed, the Knights answered back with a deep shot to Riley Purcell, who hauled in the pass for a 60-yard touchdown from Owen Neros, giving them a 7-6 lead.
In the second quarter, Maple Grove took the lead on a touchdown run by quarterback Jacob Kilzer and got a two-point conversion to make it a 14-7 game. Both teams got field goals down the stretch to make it a 17-10 game at the half.
The only score of the third quarter was a tying touchdown run from Jarrett Bennett, making it a 17-17 game with just one quarter to go. The Knights went into the fourth quarter looking to pull the upset on the road and position themselves well for section play.
Unfortunately for the Knights, Maple Grove’s ground game was too strong and wore them out in the fourth quarter, leading to a big quarter from Jameson, who began it with a short touchdown run, making the score 23-17.
The Knights were unable to answer back, and Jameson scored twice more in the quarter to ice the game. He totaled over 200 yards and four touchdowns in the game as the Crimson took the victory by a final score of 38-17.
Owen Neros threw for 132 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. Bennett had 49 yards and Max Keefer had 91 rushing yards. Purcell had 109 receiving yards and a touchdown. Neither team registered a sack.
Head coach Jared Essler said that Maple Grove gave the team trouble and they needed to do better fundamentally.
“We’ve just got to make a few more plays, need to block a little better, tackle a little better,” he said.
STMA’s record fell to 4-3 with one more game remaining in the regular season with a quick turnaround.
The Knights played Wednesday night at East Ridge High School in Woodbury, after the press deadline.
