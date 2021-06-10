The Knights baseball team split the first two games of the section tournament. They routed Elk River 13-0 in five innings but lost handily to Rogers in the second game of the playoffs to fall into the elimination bracket.
STMA used two big innings to put the game out of reach early on June 3, scoring seven times in the first inning and adding six more runs in the third. Elk River changed pitchers twice in the first inning.
Jack Denne and Kaden Amundson each drove in three runs for the Knights in the contest. Hunter Palmer drove in a pair of runs. Jacob Dinkel walked twice. Max Sutter pitched five innings of shutout baseball to pick up the win.
Head coach Paul Schumm said that it was nice for the team to put together a game like this.
“We had the whole lineup, everyone had some good at-bats and we got a lot of key hits when we needed them,” he said, adding that a team knows it’s setting the tone when it puts up a crooked number in the first inning.
ROGERS
The Rogers Royals jumped on the Knights in the first inning and never looked back as they defeated the home team by a score of 7-2 on June 5 in the afternoon.
Rogers hit a pair of home runs in the first inning as part of a four-run rally. They added three runs by the fourth inning to stretch the lead to 7-0.
STMA’s only runs came in the fourth and seventh innings, and they fell by five runs. The team’s fate now rests in the elimination bracket.
The Knights awaited the winner of Elk River and Buffalo. They played that winner on Tuesday, June 8, after press deadline, in Cold Spring with the season on the line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.