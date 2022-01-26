The Knights hockey team finally ended a long losing streak with a blowout victory over Brainerd Jan. 18 before falling to Edina to close out the week.
STMA took command of the game against the Warriors and never relinquished it, scoring three power play goals in the first period alone. Goals went to JP Johnson (Caleb Waller, Tyler Hansen), Alec Waller and Tyler Jordan (Max Miller, Karson Raymond).
The second period saw even more scoring from the Knights as they put the game away early. Jacob Rokala (Miller, Brayden Mogard), (JP) Johnson (Brady Johnson), Jordan (Zak Wise, Hansen) and Karson Raymond (Jordan, A. Waller) all scored, with Jordan (Raymond, Rokala) completing a hat trick.
In the third period, Leyton Punton (B. Johnson, Jackson Smithknecht), Jackson Smithknecht (Mogard, Reme Lobitz) and Mogard (Gavin Robeck, B. Johnson) scored to cap an 11-0 victory for the Knights and the end of a losing streak that stretched back to mid-December.
The Knights outshot the Warriors by an impossible 45-2 margin.
Head coach Jerr Johnson said that getting the win felt good after so many losses.
“Right from the beginning, we really played well and we just continued throughout the game,” he said.
Edina
The Knights came out and stuck with Edina Jan. 22 for a period, but the second period proved to be their downfall as they gave up three goals and lost 4-1.
Reme Lobitz (Alec Waller) scored STMA’s lone goal to tie the game in the first period. The tie lasted until nearly two minutes into the second period when the scoring began for Edina.
The Knights were outshot 56-19 in the contest.
STMA plays at Minnetonka Thursday, Jan. 27. The Knights host Roseau Friday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.