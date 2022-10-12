Knights rally for first road win

STMA won its first road game since 2020 on Oct. 7, rallying to beat Champlin Park by a score of 24-20.
The Rebels opened the scoring quickly, with a short pass taken for a 54-yard touchdown by Elijah Novak. The Knights managed to block the extra point, leaving the score at 6-0. An interception gave the Knights prime field position, and they managed a field goal to cut the lead in half.
In the second quarter, Ryan Kaydea got loose for 55 yards and a touchdown to give the Knights a 10-6 lead. The Rebels responded with a short touchdown plunge. Once again, the PAT failed, leaving the game at 12-10.
It appeared the Knights would trail going into halftime, but a well-timed punt block gave the Knights the ball inside the five-yard line. They took advantage, as Conner Luongvan plunged in from the one-yard line to make it a 17-12 lead at the break.
Neither team could score in the third quarter. Champlin Park came close but the Rebels were turned away on downs after appearing to score on a pass play on fourth down. The officials waved it off, however, and the Knights took over.
STMA’s defense kept the Knights in the game, but they did give up the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Trailing 20-17, the offense went on a drive, converting a pair of fourth downs on the way as time ran down.
Colton Demarais found Luongvan for a 42-yard gain, and the Knights went to work from inside the 10. Eventually, it was third down from the one. Demarais snuck in from the goal line and gave the Knights a 24-20 lead with 4:14 left in the game.
Champlin Park tried to rally, but an interception by Logan Jans snuffed out the best chance the Rebels had for a comeback. The Knights killed time, then punted. The defense got another stop on Champlin Park’s next possession, turning the ball over on downs and sealing the victory.
Head coach Jared Essler said that the team battled back and got a big road win.
“I’m proud of our kids,” he said. “They hung in there, they battled, they played really well.”
Jans said that he simply knew the situation the defense was in.
“I knew they had to get out of bounds, and I knew they were going to try and go deep because they needed that score,” he said.
The Knights ran for a combined 139 yards in the contest. The team is now 3-3 on the season.
STMA plays undefeated Maple Grove at home on Friday night.
