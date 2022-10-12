Knights rally for first road win

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Colton Demarais stands in the pocket looking for an open target.

STMA won its first road game since 2020 on Oct. 7, rallying to beat Champlin Park by a score of 24-20.

The Rebels opened the scoring quickly, with a short pass taken for a 54-yard touchdown by Elijah Novak. The Knights managed to block the extra point, leaving the score at 6-0. An interception gave the Knights prime field position, and they managed a field goal to cut the lead in half.

