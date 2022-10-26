The Knights boys’ soccer team defeated Brainerd and Moorhead to advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
After a first-round victory over Buffalo the previous week, the Knights traveled to Brainerd on Oct. 18 for the second round of the section tournament, taking on the Warriors.
All four of STMA’s goals in the semifinal game came from the same source as the goals in the win over the Bison, the leg of Jarod Timlin.
The Knights kept things close throughout the first half, getting to the break trailing 3-2. The defense ramped up in the second half, keeping the Warriors off the scoreboard while Timlin scored the tying and the eventual game-winning goals to pull off the upset on the road.
STMA’s win was their eighth of the season. Riley Roberts made 11 saves in the victory.
Moorhead
The Knights faced their toughest challenge yet in the section final Oct. 20 in the Moorhead Spuds, the top seed in the tournament.
STMA got the only goal of the game in the first half. Like every other goal of the section run, it came from Jarod Timlin. The Knights won by a final score of 1-0, advancing to the state tournament.
Riley Roberts saved all 10 shots on net that he faced to earn the shutout.
The Knights drew Wayzata in the opening round of the state tournament. The teams played Tuesday, Oct. 25, (after press deadline) at Kuhlman Field in Edina.
