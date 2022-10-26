The Knights boys’ soccer team defeated Brainerd and Moorhead to advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history.

After a first-round victory over Buffalo the previous week, the Knights traveled to Brainerd on Oct. 18 for the second round of the section tournament, taking on the Warriors.

