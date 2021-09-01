Knights open season with big win after weather woes

By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
The start of the 2021 soccer season was delayed due to thunderstorms in the area, but the rain let up long enough for the Knights soccer team to defeat Moorhead 3-0 on Friday, Aug. 27.
The Knights had 20 shots on net in Friday’s contest. They got goals from Dylan Anderson and Fred Kpoto to take a 2-0 lead. Later in the game, Tyler Jordan scored to increase the lead to 3-0.
Of STMA’s shots on net, Kpoto and Jordan combined for 11. Evan Sherk saved all eight shots he faced in net for the Knights.
Head coach Tomas Rodriguez said that the team was ready to go on Thursday, but he believed that an extra day of practice ended up helping them.
“I think that’s what paid off today was them coming together both defensively and offensively to create chances, more second half than first half,” he said.
Rodriguez added that he felt the team was gelling to start the year and that it has a lot of senior leadership.
The Knights faced Wayzata on Tuesday night. They host Eden Prairie in a very early game at noon on Thursday, Sept. 2, kicking off a busy day at STMA High School.
