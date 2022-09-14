Knights miss opportunities, fall to Cougars 17-6

STMA’s second game of the season against the Centennial Cougars was there for the taking. On Friday night, Sept. 9, things started well enough for the Knights as they scored a first quarter touchdown on a pass from Colton Demarais to Alex Swiatkiewicz to grab a 6-0 lead.
However, those would be the only points of the evening for the road team as STMA fell to 0-2 on the season; the team’s first such start in some time.
The Knights’ defense had some good moments, including holding the Cougars to a field goal in the second quarter. The good times would not last, as a blocked punt led to a very short field for the Cougars, which they turned into a touchdown and a lead they would never lose.
For the second straight week, the Knights gave up a touchdown in the third quarter to widen the gap, falling behind 17-6. They spent the rest of the game trying to make the comeback, only to get shut down each time.
Demarais finished the game with 187 passing yards and a touchdown, but he also threw an interception. STMA’s ground attack, usually a strength of the offense, only rushed for a combined 68 yards. Conner Luongvan led the way with 40 of those yards.
Swiatkiewicz had three receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown.
Head coach Jared Essler said that the team needs to be better in all three phases of the game, especially special teams.
“A blocked punt killed us this week, kick return touchdown killed us last week,” he said.
The Knights come home to host Wayzata Friday night, Sept. 16.
