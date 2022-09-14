Knights miss opportunities, fall to Cougars 17-6

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

Knights QB Colton Demarais stands in the pocket waiting to deliver.

STMA’s second game of the season against the Centennial Cougars was there for the taking. On Friday night, Sept. 9, things started well enough for the Knights as they scored a first quarter touchdown on a pass from Colton Demarais to Alex Swiatkiewicz to grab a 6-0 lead.

However, those would be the only points of the evening for the road team as STMA fell to 0-2 on the season; the team’s first such start in some time.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments