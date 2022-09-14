Knights lose two of three, fall to 3-4

The Knights boys’ soccer team fell twice in three games, losing to Eden Prairie and Edina and defeating longtime rival Buffalo.
STMA started the week with a 2-0 loss against Eden Prairie. The Knights had chances, but could not connect on any of them, getting shut out by the Eagles Sept. 6 at home.
Buffalo
The Knights bounced back from Tuesday’s defeat by beating rival Buffalo in a high-scoring game Sept. 8.
The Bison drew first blood in the contest on a penalty kick, giving them a 1-0 lead in the first half.
After the Knights tied the game, the Bison scored again shortly before half to make it 2-1. In the second half, the Knights really got going on offense. Jarod Timlin made the score 2-2 early in the half. After the Bison responded to tie it at 3-3, Timlin gave the Knights the lead for good with his second goal of the game.
Nathan Schwarz later added to STMA’s lead, and the Knights won by a final score of 5-3.
Head coach Tomas Rodriguez said that Buffalo had the Knights on their heels for much of the first half.
“It’s always a very exciting game between us, and I was really proud of our guys and how they rebounded back from their first half play,” he said.
Schwarz and Timlin each had two goals in the game. Carter Miller also scored for the Knights.
Edina
The Knights played Edina tough but fell by a score of 2-0 Sept. 10.
Riley Roberts made 13 saves in the loss, keeping the game close in hopes of getting a win.
STMA hosted Brainerd on Tuesday. The Knights host Minnetonka Thursday, Sept 15.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.