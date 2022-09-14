Knights lose two of three, fall to 3-4

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Taylan Siens fights for the ball with a Buffalo player

The Knights boys’ soccer team fell twice in three games, losing to Eden Prairie and Edina and defeating longtime rival Buffalo.

STMA started the week with a 2-0 loss against Eden Prairie. The Knights had chances, but could not connect on any of them, getting shut out by the Eagles Sept. 6 at home.

