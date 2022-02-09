The Knights boys’ basketball team continued their recent pattern of wins and losses as they fell to Minnetonka Jan. 31, defeated Brainerd Feb. 3, and lost to Mound Westonka Feb. 5.
STMA hosted Minnetonka and lost by a score of 71-57. The Knights had trouble keeping up with the Skippers and fell behind by double digits, a deficit that reached 14 points by the half.
The second half went better for the Knights, but they could not do enough to slow Minnetonka down and lost 71-57 as a result. Johnny Tennyson and Colton Demarais each scored 12 points while Carson Radke scored 10.
Head coach Derek Johnson said that the team got a spark from the bench, but it was never quite enough.
“We were never able to string together those final couple stops and baskets to make it a one or two possession game,” he said.
Brainerd
The Knights hosted Brainerd in a game that came down to the wire.
The game was close all night as neither team could pull away from the other. At halftime, the score was 33-32 in favor of the visitors.
In the second half, the Knights managed to outscore the Warriors by the two points necessary to claim a one-point victory. The final score was 66-65 as the Knights won their fifth game of the year.
Radke led the way with 18 points for the Knights. Tennyson was next with 15. Riley Purcell scored 12.
Mound Westonka
The Knights traveled to Minnetrista to finish the week with a matchup against Mound Westonka. They fell by a final score of 56-47.
The first half featured strong defense for the Knights, which helped them build the lead. They took a seven-point advantage into the halftime break.
In the second half, Mound Westonka outscored the Knights 40-24 to overcome the deficit and win the game.
STMA got 17 points from Tennyson in the loss. No other Knights reached double figures in the contest.
The Knights hosted Wayzata on Tuesday night. They play Edina at home Friday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m.
