The Knights hockey team lost a close game to Blake on Jan. 28 and lost a blowout to Wayzata on Jan. 30, dropping their record to 2-4.
STMA and Blake played two scoreless periods, with all of the action happening in the third period.
The Knights scored the first goal of the game as Casy Laylin (JP Johnson) put one in the net to make it a 1-0 game a few minutes into the third. A couple of minutes later, Blake tied the game at 1-1.
The winning goal came on the power play for the Bears late in the third period, making the final score 2-1.
WAYZATA
The Knights came home on Jan. 30 and lost in a rout to Wayzata by a score of 7-1.
The Trojans scored twice within the first few minutes of the opening period to grab a 2-0 lead.
The Knights had chances to cut the lead in half but could not capitalize and Wayzata scored again late in the first period to make it 3-0.
A couple of power play goals in the second period made it a 5-0 game as the Trojans put the game out of reach early. It was 6-0 when JP Johnson (Hayden Huber, Tyler Beckstrom) got the Knights on the board with a power play goal of his own, making it a 6-1 game.
Wayzata added one more goal in the third to make the final score 7-1.
Head coach Jerr Johnson said that the disappointment from allowing the third goal of the opening period carried over into the second period.
“We had some great chances to make it 2-1 and cut it in half, then they scored with 22 seconds left and that was really a little deflating,” he said.
The Knights play at Minnetonka on Thursday night and at Wayzata on Saturday afternoon.
