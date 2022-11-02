Knights lose to Wayzata in playoff rematch

The Knights football team hosted Wayzata for the second time on Oct. 28, this time in the first round of the Class 6A 32-team tournament. STMA had previously beaten the Trojans, but Wayzata struck back on Friday, defeating the Knights 33-13 to end their season.
After a false start to begin their first drive of the game, the Knights faced an early third down deep in their territory. Conner Luongvan got loose for a long run and got into Trojan territory at the 45-yard line. He scored on a pass from Will Barthel, playing in place of Colton Demarais, who saw some time and caught a pass.
Wayzata answered STMA’s touchdown early in the second quarter. This was followed by a pair of field goals, and the Trojans led 13-7 at halftime, with the season on the line for both teams.
In the third quarter, the Trojans got the ball and seemingly had a huge play off of a deflection…until the Knights caused a fumble on the same play and recovered it. STMA could not respond with points, however, and the Trojans took the ball back and drove down to the four-yard line where Deyon Loveless scored the first of two touchdowns.
The Knights trailed 19-7 going to the fourth quarter, but on the first play of the quarter, they gave up a 35-yard touchdown to make it a 26-7 game. The Knights drove down and got another touchdown from Luongvan, but their onside kick attempt failed. The Trojans scored another touchdown to put the game away.
Barthel led one final drive, but the Trojans picked him off inside the five-yard line to end the game.
The Knights ran for 208 yards but had trouble getting the passing game going with a new quarterback.
Head coach Jared Essler said that he was proud of the team and hoped the kids had fun overall.
“The purpose of activities is you learn a little bit about yourself, and hopefully they did that this year.”
The season ends at 3-6, with the team losing its last three in a row.
