Knights lose to Wayzata in playoff rematch

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Conner Luongvan busts loose for a long run early in the game.

The Knights football team hosted Wayzata for the second time on Oct. 28, this time in the first round of the Class 6A 32-team tournament. STMA had previously beaten the Trojans, but Wayzata struck back on Friday, defeating the Knights 33-13 to end their season.

After a false start to begin their first drive of the game, the Knights faced an early third down deep in their territory. Conner Luongvan got loose for a long run and got into Trojan territory at the 45-yard line. He scored on a pass from Will Barthel, playing in place of Colton Demarais, who saw some time and caught a pass.

