The Knights hockey team lost all three games it played at the Tradition at the Park holiday tournament in St. Louis Park.
STMA’s first loss came against Stillwater the night of Dec. 28.
The Knights got a goal in the second period from Karson Raymond (Jackson Smithknecht). It was the only goal they would score in the contest as they fell by a final score of 5-1.
STMA’s second day went a little better, but the team still fell 4-2 against Wayzata on Wednesday.
STMA trailed 1-0 in the first period but got a tying goal from Karson Raymond (Brayden Mogard). Raymond (Jacob Rokala, Tyler Jordan) scored again in the second period to give the Knights a 2-1 lead.
Unfortunately for the Knights, they could not sustain the lead or generate more offense as they gave up three unanswered goals the rest of the game and fell again.
In the final game of the tournament, the Knights fell 7-2 to Maple Grove, finishing the Tradition at the Park 0-3.
The Knights returned to action on Tuesday against Rogers. They host Buffalo Saturday, Jan.8, at 7 p.m.
