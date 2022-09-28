Knights lose sloppy game in sloppy conditions

The Knights football team followed up a win over Wayzata at home with a road loss, in sloppy conditions, at Blaine Sept. 23.
STMA got stopped by the Bengal defense in their own territory on a fourth-and-short play, which set Blaine up on a short field. The Bengals took advantage as Tyler Terry ran for a touchdown to give Blaine a 7-0 lead.
As the rain came down, the Knights went on a long drive, but got no points as they fumbled the ball away, which became a problem as the game went on.
Early in the second quarter, the Bengals made it a 14-0 game. Later in the second, STMA’s defense got a big stop and got the ball back, recovering a fumble from Blaine. The Knights, however, gave it back to the Bengals deep in Blaine territory on another fumble. At halftime, the score was still 14-0 in favor of the Bengals.
In the third, the Knights recovered another fumble to turn over the Bengals, only to turn it over on downs yet again. The Bengals drove down and got a field goal to make the score 17-0. The turnovers kept coming for the STMA offense; an interception by the Blaine defense to end one drive, a sack to turn the ball over on downs on another drive.
The Bengals made it 24-0 later in the fourth quarter, but the Knights managed to avoid a shutout by driving in the fourth and getting a touchdown from Colton Demarais to Alex Swiatkiewicz. The two-point conversion failed, leaving it a three-score game.
STMA looked to finish the game strong as they turned over the Bengals on a fumble, but a turnover on downs ended the game as the Knights fell by a final score of 24-6. STMA’s record fell to 1-3 on the season.
Head coach Jared Essler said it was far from STMA’s best game.
“We’ve got to be better in all phases and fundamentals,” he said.
Colton Demarais threw for 125 yards and a touchdown. The Knights combined for 162 yards on the ground.
The Knights return home for their homecoming game against Minnetonka Friday, Oct. 1.
