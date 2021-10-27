Knights lose another road game, fall to East Ridge in finale

The Knights football team continued its road struggles with yet another loss Wednesday night, Oct. 20. This time, STMA fell 32-29 to East Ridge to end the regular season with a record of 4-4.
STMA started off well enough with a long drive finished off by a Max Keefer touchdown run. East Ridge answered in the second quarter with a short passing touchdown, but the Knights responded with a short touchdown by Jarrett Bennett.
The Knights led 14-6 because of a blocked extra point and seemed poised to add more points before halftime, but Owen Neros threw a pick-six right in front of the half. STMA thwarted the two-point attempt, settling for a 14-12 lead at the break, looking to make those two missed points matter.
STMA took brief control of the game in the second half with the third quarter’s only score; a breakaway 40-yard touchdown by Keefer to bring the lead to 21-12. However, like the previous game, things fell apart in the final quarter. Also like the previous game, one player did the majority of the damage.
Toby Anene ran for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it a 21-19 game. Midway through the quarter, he broke free for a 40-yard score to give the Raptors the lead for good. Still, the Knights had a chance being down by only four points at 25-21. They could not respond, however, giving the ball back to the Raptors.
With two minutes left, Anene scored a backbreaking 54-yard touchdown to make the score 32-21. The Knights got down the field one last time and got a touchdown pass from Neros to Riley Purcell, but the onside kick attempt was recovered by the Raptors to put the game to rest. Thanks to his big fourth quarter performance, Anene finished the game with over 200 yards on the ground.
Head coach Jared Essler said that the team needs to be better on offense and quit making crucial mistakes.
“We had a couple three and outs in the second half that hurt us, the pick six before the half really hurt us,” he said.
Josh Segler had an interception in the contest.
The Knights ended the regular season with four wins at home, but four losses on the road. They did, however, get a high enough seed to host Burnsville in the opening round of the 6A playoffs. The game takes place Friday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.
