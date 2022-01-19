Knights lose 2 more, losing streak at 8 games

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Karson Raymond (24) spots the puck in the Saturday, Jan. 15, game against Eden Prairie.

The Knights hockey team’s losing streak continued as they fell to Wayzata and Eden Prairie.

STMA played Wayzata Jan. 13 night in Plymouth and could not get on the board as they fell 3-0 to the Trojans.

Wayzata scored once in each period to reach the final score. The Trojans outshot the Knights 39-24 in the game. Austin Dietrich made 36 saves in defeat.

Eden Prairie

The Knights came home looking for the bounce-back against Eden Prairie Jan. 15, but they left with a 7-2 loss instead.

The Eagles scored three goals in the opening period, making things difficult for the Knights from the word go. They added three more goals in the second period to make it 6-0 before Max Miller (Caleb Waller, Tyler Hansen) finally broke the shutout.

The Eagles added another goal to the total in the third period. The Knights got a shorthanded goal from Tyler Jordan (Waller), but that was the end of the scoring for STMA as they fell by a final score of 7-2.

Head coach Jerr Johnson said that the game got out of hand early, and the team needed to be ready from the start.

“We just didn’t have it right away, and they’re too good a team to give that big of a lead,” he said.

With the loss, the Knights are now 5-9 after a 5-1 start to the season. They are 0-4 in the Lake Conference.

The Knights hosted Brainerd on Tuesday night. They play at Edina Saturday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m.

