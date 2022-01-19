Knights lose 2 more, losing streak at 8 games

The Knights hockey team’s losing streak continued as they fell to Wayzata and Eden Prairie.
STMA played Wayzata Jan. 13 night in Plymouth and could not get on the board as they fell 3-0 to the Trojans.
Wayzata scored once in each period to reach the final score. The Trojans outshot the Knights 39-24 in the game. Austin Dietrich made 36 saves in defeat.
Eden Prairie
The Knights came home looking for the bounce-back against Eden Prairie Jan. 15, but they left with a 7-2 loss instead.
The Eagles scored three goals in the opening period, making things difficult for the Knights from the word go. They added three more goals in the second period to make it 6-0 before Max Miller (Caleb Waller, Tyler Hansen) finally broke the shutout.
The Eagles added another goal to the total in the third period. The Knights got a shorthanded goal from Tyler Jordan (Waller), but that was the end of the scoring for STMA as they fell by a final score of 7-2.
Head coach Jerr Johnson said that the game got out of hand early, and the team needed to be ready from the start.
“We just didn’t have it right away, and they’re too good a team to give that big of a lead,” he said.
With the loss, the Knights are now 5-9 after a 5-1 start to the season. They are 0-4 in the Lake Conference.
The Knights hosted Brainerd on Tuesday night. They play at Edina Saturday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.