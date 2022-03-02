The Knights hockey team faced Buffalo for the third time Feb. 23 after a snowstorm moved the game from Tuesday night.
Playing at the Civic Center for the second time on the season, having lost in overtime the previous outing in Buffalo, the Knights got off to a quick start, scoring twice in the first period and outshooting Buffalo 16-5. Goals came from Caleb Waller (Reme Lobitz) and Reme Lobitz (Zak Wise, Jacob Rokala).
There was no scoring in the second period, as both teams settled in. The Knights continued to hold on to a 2-0 lead as the game headed to the third period.
Early in the third period, the Knights added a goal as JP Johnson (Brady Johnson) scored to make it 3-0. In the final 30 seconds of the game, Gavin Robeck (Jackson Smithknecht) scored on an empty net to make the final score 4-0.
Head coach Jerr Johnson said that the team felt like they played their best hockey at the end of the regular season, and it carried over.
“We came out flying in the first period,” he said. “You’ve got to do that on the road.”
Austin Dietrich made 24 saves to earn the shutout win.
Moorhead
The Knights traveled to top-seeded Moorhead Feb. 26 to play in the section semifinal and lost 4-1 to the Spuds.
Despite being outshot 15-3 in the opening period, the Knights survived it as a 0-0 score carried into the second period.
14 seconds into the period, the Spuds scored their first goal. Karson Raymond (Jacob Rokala) tied the game on the power play, but that was it for the Knights.
Moorhead’s Harper Bentz took over the game, scoring twice in the second period to give the Spuds a 3-1 lead and once in the third to complete a hat trick and send the Knights to a second-round loss to end their season.
