STMA boys’ hockey has had a rough go with a challenging schedule. The team dropped games against Holy Family on Feb. 9 and Eden Prairie on Feb. 11, getting outscored 11-2 in those games, and the team has now dropped six straight contests.
STMA welcomed Holy Family last Tuesday night and lost 7-1. The Knights got the scoring going with their lone goal early in the first period scored by Casy Laylin (JP Johnson, Tyler Jordan). The lead did not last long, as Holy Family tied the score and then took the lead before the period was over.
Two more goals followed for Holy Family in the second period and the Fire added three more in the third period to erase any hopes for a comeback. The Fire outshot the Knights 40-20 in the game.
Head coach Jerr Johnson said that the team had some chances and just could not connect.
“You feel like if you get one of those to go in, it’s a 3-2 game at the halfway point, that it’s a completely different game,” he said.
EDEN PRAIRIE
The Knights traveled to Eden Prairie last Thursday night as they tried to end a five-game losing streak.
In this game, Eden Prairie got out to a 1-0 lead in the opening period. They added a goal in the second period before Tyler Jordan (Max Miller) got the Knights on the board.
The Knights kept it close in the third period before Eden Prairie added a pair of goals to put the game out of reach late, and the Eagles won by that final score of 4-1, sending STMA to a sixth consecutive loss.
Keeping the Knights in the game for most of it was goalie Austin Dietrich who saved 32 shots in the game.
The Knights played an out-of-conference game against Mahtomedi on Tuesday night after press deadline. They host Edina on Thursday night, Feb. 18, getting right back to conference play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.