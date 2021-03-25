The Knights hockey team won in the section quarterfinal against Brainerd on March 17 but went on to lose in the section semifinal against Moorhead on March 20 to end the season.
STMA scored less than one minute into its contest against Brainerd on a goal by Casy Laylin (Zach Miller). Tyler Jordan (Hayden Huber) added to the lead and the Knights led 2-0 at the end of the first period.
In the second period, JP Johnson (Tyler Beckstrom) added to STMA’s lead which stood as the score at the end of the period. Holding a healthy lead, the Knights entered the third period simply looking to advance to the next round.
Brainerd scored with seven minutes left in the game. The Knights squashed any hope of a comeback with goals from Zach Miller (JP Johnson) and Laylin (Miller, Alec Waller) in short order to make it a 5-1 game.
Fans waited after the game to catch the results of the Bemidji-Moorhead game, which went into overtime shortly after STMA’s game concluded. Moorhead won in overtime.
Head coach Jerr Johnson said that any win in the section playoffs is a good win.
“Any time you get to the playoffs, you know what’s going to happen,” he said.
MOORHEAD
The Knights traveled to Moorhead on Saturday to take on the Spuds in the second round of the section tournament. Things would not go smoothly and the Spuds dispatched the Knights by a final of 8-1, ending STMA’s season.
Moorhead scored the only goal of the first period and went to work in the second. By the time the Knights got a goal from Hayden Huber (Zach Miller, JP Johnson), the Spuds had scored six and held a five-goal lead.
Two more goals followed for the Spuds in the third period as they cruised to a semifinal victory over the Knights.
STMA’s season ended with a total record of 7-12.
