Knights hang on for dramatic 29-26 opening night win over Shakopee

By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
October 9 marked the beginning of a truncated football season for many teams across the state, including the St. Michael-Albertville Knights and the Shakopee Sabers. Friday night saw the Knights defeat the Sabers in a competitive game on the road.
The Sabers managed the first points of the season on a touchdown by Seth Bakken, but the Knights responded with a drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown run by David Collins, and Collins was far from finished.
The two teams played on in the second quarter, but neither could break through with a second score, and the scoreboard read 7-6 in favor of the Knights at the break. STMA’s first drive of the second half included a circus catch by Jack Hulting followed by Collins getting loose for a 41-yard score to make it a 14-6 game.
The Knights had all of the momentum in the third quarter when dual threat Sabers quarterback David Bigaouette found Michael Pennington for his lone reception of the game, a 69-yard touchdown grab which still left Shakopee trailing 14-12 after an unsuccessful two-point try. Late in the third quarter, the Sabers took the lead on a 17-yard touchdown run by Bakken, his second of the contest.
Trailing 19-14 in the fourth quarter, the Knights struck again on the first touchdown pass of the season from Jack Drobinski to Reynold Hamann. After Collins ran for the conversion, the Knights led 22-19. STMA scored again with 2:37 left in the game on a Jarrett Bennett run to make it a 29-19 lead.
Back came Shakopee with another drive, and Nick Katona came down with a short touchdown grab to make it a three-point game. There was a bit of a scrum on the ensuing pooch kick, but the Knights recovered and got into the victory formation for a 1-0 start.
Collins led all rushers with 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hamann led the Knights through the air with four receptions for 43 yards. Bigaouette threw for 139 yards and ran for another 115 on 21 attempts for Shakopee.
Head coach Jared Essler said that he was proud that the team did not turn the ball over considering the first game is usually filled with mistakes. Essler added that the team was thankful to play at all.
“Hopefully, we can stay healthy and our opponent can stay healthy and we can play a game once a week,” he said.
Next up, the Knights play a rare Thursday game against Wayzata, which will serve as the Homecoming game. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.
