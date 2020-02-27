The Knights boys’ basketball team finished a rough first regular season in the Lake Conference with losses to Hopkins, Eden Prairie and Wayzata. STMA finished 0-12 in conference play with one more chance to end their losing streak against Moorhead on Friday.
STMA lost to Hopkins on Tuesday night. The Knights kept it close in the first half, trailing the Royals by only seven points at halftime with the score being 27-20.
In the second half, the Knights were outscored 46-35 to bring the final score to 73-55. Johnny Tennyson and Kale Hoselton both scored 15 points to lead the scoring effort for the Knights.
EDEN PRAIRIE
The Knights rolled into Saturday’s game against Eden Prairie hoping to score their first win of the conference schedule. The top team in the conference had other plans, however, and the Knights lost the game 103-66.
Eden Prairie had already pulled away for a 29-point lead at the end of the first half, and they only continued to pull away in the second half. One highlight for the Knights was Peyton McLean coming off the bench to score a basket on Senior Night after tearing his ACL in the first game of the season.
Evan Wieker led the Knights with 17 points. Mo Culhane scored 13 points.
WAYZATA
STMA played Wayzata in its last chance to win a conference game. They fell by a score of 74-71 to end the regular season.
The Knights played well, but they entered halftime trailing by six points. The second half was equally close, with the Knights keeping the game close enough to enter overtime.
STMA had the game tied again late in overtime, but Wayzata hit a three-point basket late to take the victory. The Knights finished the regular season winless in the Lake Conference.
Johnny Tennyson scored 22 points to lead the way. Jack Carroll scored 17 points.
The Knights play at Moorhead on Friday in the final game of the regular season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.