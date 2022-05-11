Knights go 3-1 over busy week, lose to Hopkins

(Photo by Jake Schroer)
The Knights celebrate Thomas Ohotto’s walk-off hit against Wayzata.
The Knights baseball team picked up wins over Edina, Moorhead and Wayzata before falling to Hopkins to close out the week.
STMA needed eight innings to defeat Edina 2-1 May 2.
Hayden Olson drove in the first run in the second inning. The Knights held that lead until the top of the seventh, when the Hornets scored to make it a 1-1 game.
In the eighth, the Knights loaded the bases and Reid Barnard drew a walk to score the winning run from third.
Evan Saunders and Olson had two hits each. Hayden Frank pitched six innings and struck out five batters. Zach Romans pitched two innings and got the win.
Moorhead
The Knights defeated Moorhead by a score of 8-0 May 3.
STMA got on the board with two runs in the first inning and added to that lead in the third and fourth innings.
Matthew Maulik had three RBI for the Knights. Kaden Amundson and Olson each drove in a pair.
Owen Neros went five and 1/3 innings for the Knights to pick up a win.
Wayzata
The Knights once again needed extra innings to defeat an opponent May 6. This time, it was the Wayzata Trojans.
STMA scored right away in the first inning, but the Trojans answered in the top of the second. The game stayed 1-1 for the rest of the game until the bottom of the ninth inning.
In the ninth, with a runner at second base, Thomas Ohotto got a hit to bring him home and win the game 2-1.
Ohotto had two hits in the contest. Romans pitched nearly all nine innings, striking out eight batters.
Head coach Paul Schumm said that the team did not play its best game.
“We didn’t the ball very well, but it sure is nice to see a sophomore step in there and get that clutch hit when we needed it,” he said.
Hopkins
The Knights ended the week with a 9-2 loss to Hopkins.
STMA pitching struggled as the Royals scored their runs in the first four innings of the game.
STMA finally tallied a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but it was too little, too late.
Zach Hlinsky and Ohotto pitched for the Knights in the loss.
Drew Luster drove in both runs for the Knights.
The Knights played Eden Prairie May 9, and hosted Hopkins May 11. They travel to Buffalo Friday, May 13.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.