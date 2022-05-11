Knights go 3-1 over busy week, lose to Hopkins

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

The Knights celebrate Thomas Ohotto’s walk-off hit against Wayzata.

 (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The Knights baseball team picked up wins over Edina, Moorhead and Wayzata before falling to Hopkins to close out the week.

STMA needed eight innings to defeat Edina 2-1 May 2.

Hayden Olson drove in the first run in the second inning. The Knights held that lead until the top of the seventh, when the Hornets scored to make it a 1-1 game.

In the eighth, the Knights loaded the bases and Reid Barnard drew a walk to score the winning run from third.

Evan Saunders and Olson had two hits each. Hayden Frank pitched six innings and struck out five batters. Zach Romans pitched two innings and got the win.

Moorhead

The Knights defeated Moorhead by a score of 8-0 May 3.

STMA got on the board with two runs in the first inning and added to that lead in the third and fourth innings.

Matthew Maulik had three RBI for the Knights. Kaden Amundson and Olson each drove in a pair.

Owen Neros went five and 1/3 innings for the Knights to pick up a win.

Wayzata

The Knights once again needed extra innings to defeat an opponent May 6. This time, it was the Wayzata Trojans.

STMA scored right away in the first inning, but the Trojans answered in the top of the second. The game stayed 1-1 for the rest of the game until the bottom of the ninth inning.

In the ninth, with a runner at second base, Thomas Ohotto got a hit to bring him home and win the game 2-1.

Ohotto had two hits in the contest. Romans pitched nearly all nine innings, striking out eight batters.

Head coach Paul Schumm said that the team did not play its best game.

“We didn’t the ball very well, but it sure is nice to see a sophomore step in there and get that clutch hit when we needed it,” he said.

Hopkins

The Knights ended the week with a 9-2 loss to Hopkins.

STMA pitching struggled as the Royals scored their runs in the first four innings of the game.

STMA finally tallied a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but it was too little, too late.

Zach Hlinsky and Ohotto pitched for the Knights in the loss.

Drew Luster drove in both runs for the Knights.

The Knights played Eden Prairie May 9, and hosted Hopkins May 11. They travel to Buffalo Friday, May 13.

